Deer smashes window of Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A city homeowner is going to find a surprise when they home.

A deer crashed through a window in the 2700 block of North Second Street on Tuesday. The deer was last seen running toward the Susquehanna River.

Joyce Crossett said it’s not unusual to see deer in her neighborhood.

“We are inundated with all kinds of critters,” Crossett said. “You would think we are in a park. We have rare sightings of deer, but we also have had beer recently that have been sighted just a few blocks away from here.”

Crossett said the home is known as the Harvey Taylor House and was built by the family whose name is connected to the Harvey Taylor Bridge.