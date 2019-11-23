Deer spotted with pumpkin bucket stuck on its snout

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A deer has been wandering around Susquehanna Township for several days with a plastic pumpkin bucket stuck on its snout, the kind often used to collect candy on Halloween.

It appears someone during the spooky season left their bucket outside and a deer wandering around Linglestown Road got stuck in it and clearly is unable to eat or drink.

A Pennsylvania Game Commission spokesman says it’s possible the deer could knock the bucket off itself, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Earlier this week, a game warden saw the deer but was unable to help because it was in the middle of a herd. The warden didn’t use a tranquilizer because it is deer hunting season and the deer was in a residential area.

“We may see him when he’s getting to the point where he’s getting very lethargic and from lack of food and water and then we might be able to approach him, but that’s a horrible thought,” said Carol Baker, who saw the deer near her house this week.

If you see the deer with the orange bucket, please call the game commission’s southeast regional office.