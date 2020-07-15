Delaware removed from Pennsylvania travel quarantine list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the state Department of Health, there are 18 states on the travel quarantine recommendation list aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Neighboring state Delaware was added to the list Sunday, but is now removed.

The Department of Health says if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.

If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:

Alabama

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Iowa

Kansas

Louisiana

Mississippi

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.

The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.

Top Stories: