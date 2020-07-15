Delaware removed from Pennsylvania travel quarantine list

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the state Department of Health, there are 18 states on the travel quarantine recommendation list aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.
Neighboring state Delaware was added to the list Sunday, but is now removed.
The Department of Health says if you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.
If you travel to the following states, it is recommended that you quarantine for 14 days upon return:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Idaho
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
Questions about travel and quarantine? Read the travel recommendations frequently asked questions.
The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.
