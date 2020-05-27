Democratic Congressional candidates focused as primary closes in

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney Tom Brier and current Attorney General Eugene Depasquale are fighting for the Democratic nomination for the 10th congressional seat — the winner faces Republican incumbent Scott Perry.

Both say that its important to beat Perry but their focus on June 2, is to distinguish themselves among democratic voters.

“Our campaign is about bold and progressive ideas,” said Brier. “We need aggressive change in central Pennsylvania.”

Depasquale argues that experience matters. “I have a track record of getting things done and holding powerful people accountable. That matters, especially during these difficult times.”

ABC27 asked both candidates if they would support and campaign the winner and both men contended they would wait to see until after the election.

The two noted, however, that the goal is to beat Scott Perry come November.