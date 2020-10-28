Democrats in State House discuss ways to expand access to contraceptives in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State House Democrats are discussing ways to expand easy access to contraceptives.

State Representative Leanne Krueger, representing Delaware County, introduced a bill this past summer that would do just that.

Rep. Krueger’s bill proposal comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that allows employers to be “exempt” from the Affordable Care Act mandates. Specifically, employers would be allowed to deny employees access to birth control if they object because of their religion.

“With the federal government letting us down, we need access at the state level,” said Rep. Krueger, “and we need to protect access to contraceptives.”

If nothing happens with her bill before the legislative session ends on Nov. 30, Rep. Krueger will reintroduce it in the next session.

