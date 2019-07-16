Dentist charged with hiding $600K income to get food, medical assistance waives hearing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania man is headed to trial on charges he fraudulently received more than $25,000 in food and medical assistance benefits while running a successful dental practice.

Joseph A. Ciampa, 45, of Harrisburg, waived a preliminary hearing on Monday. He is charged with a third-degree felony count of fraudulent obtainment of medical assistance and a first-degree misdemeanor count of fraudulent obtainment of SNAP benefits.

State Inspector General Bruce Beemer’s office said Ciampa is a licensed dentist who owned and ran a dental practice in Perry County and collected $616,240.71 in insurance claim reimbursements from 2015 through 2018 alone.

In each of those years, authorities said Ciampa falsified employment and income information in his applications for public benefits. They said from January of 2015 to February of 2019, he received $25,546.22 in benefits for which he was not eligible.

A criminal complaint alleges that Ciampa knew he made far more than the income eligibility limit, so he lied on his application and claimed he was either unemployed or worked at an auto sales business.