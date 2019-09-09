Department of Corrections officials ‘justified’ in arresting activist

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Department of Corrections officials believe that they are justified in arresting a prison reform advocate.

According to prison officials, Kelvin Maxson was on parole from a drug conviction back in 2015 and was arrested Sunday for violating that parole, and for making physical threats against a member of law enforcement on social media.

Executive Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, George Little believes that the arrest of Maxson was the correct decision.

Little says that considering how social media threats have turned into acts of violence nationwide, Maxson’s arrest was necessary. He believes that doing so would pre-empt further violence.

“From a timing standpoint, I guess that we are more sensitive in light of all the violent incidents that have occurred,” said Little, “There seems to be a small step between statements that occur on social media, and acts of violence.”

According to Little, Maxson indicated to intentionally violate his parole to fight a corrections officer that he believes should be an inmate for years of abusing incarcerated men and women.

Maxson reportedly also said that same officer was on his hit list.

Maxson’s sister Tierra says that her brother was taken out of context. She says that it is important to understand what was said.

“My brother said the officer should be arrested for his crimes,” said Maxson, “And if he were an inmate in the prison, he would want to meet him face to face on the same level.”

Tierra said that her brother’s hit list focuses on weeding out corrupt individuals in the county, including the prison employee.

“His hit list is starting from the top at the source of the corruption and taking them off the list one by one.” said Maxson, “The goal is getting them out of their jobs and removing them from their positions and getting good people in there that will stand for the right things.”

Kelvin Maxson remains in the Camp Hill State Prison and will have a hearing in within the next 14 days to determine if he committed a

parole violation.

Maxson could be released or remain at the prison following the hearing.