Department of Corrections to move forward with SCI Retreat shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has announced that the closure of the State Correctional Institution at Retreat is still underway, which is set for June 27, 2020.

Earlier in the year, Gov. Wolf agreed with the DOC’s recommendation to close SCI Retreat and relocate employees.

“I would like to thank SCI Retreat employees for stepping up to the challenge of turning their facility into a reception facility during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Tabb Bickell, executive deputy secretary for Institutional Operations.

Bickell said by doing so, the department was able to help slow the spread of coronavirus. He added that the prison staff was able to test 1,166 inmates, which resulted in 13 positive results.

Officials have moved parole violator reception responsibilities to SCIs in Coal Township and Greene County starting Friday, ahead of the SCI Retreat’s closure.

Officials also announced that beginning June 29, SCI Camp Hill will be accepting new court commitments from other counties.

DOC officials said the department will continue minimal operations at SCI Retreat in case of a coronavirus outbreak.