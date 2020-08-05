Department of Health approves final clinical registrant for medical marijuana research program

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health approved the eighth clinical registrant, Goodblend Pennsylvania, LLC, who will be part of the state’s first-in-the-nation research program for medical marijuana.

A clinical registrant holds both a medical marijuana grower/processor and a dispensary permit and is affiliated with an approved academic clinical research center.

“We are thrilled that each of our approved academic clinical research centers now has a research contract with a clinical registrant,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program continues to be a leader for the country as we conduct comprehensive research through this program. The work already being done by these partners is providing physicians with more evidence-based research to make clinical decisions for their patients. This is the cornerstone of our program and the key to our clinically-based, patient-focused program for those suffering with cancer, PTSD and other serious medical conditions.”

Goodblend Pennsylvania LLC is affiliated with University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh and will join the seven clinical registrants previously approved. Three clinical registrants were approved in June 2019 , with four additional clinical registrants approved in February of 2020 .

Clinical registrants must have a research contract with one of eight approved academic clinical research centers .

There are currently 89 operational dispensaries in the commonwealth providing medication to patients. To date, 25 grower/processors are currently operational in Pennsylvania, and 17 of those are actively shipping to dispensaries, and many grower/processors are expanding at their permitted location.

The medical marijuana program offers medical marijuana to patients who are residents of Pennsylvania and have been certified as having a serious medical condition as defined by the Medical Marijuana Act.

For more information about the medical marijuana program, visit www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov .

Top Stories: