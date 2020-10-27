Department of Labor and Industry warns Pennsylvanians about new scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry reminded residents to be aware of scams as new reports suggest fraudsters posing as L&I employees on phone calls are popping up throughout the state.

A very small number of Pennsylvanians have reported receiving phone calls or other communication seeking their personal information, including Social Security numbers, from people posing as L&I employees. These fraudulent L&I impersonators are requesting this information to “correct an unemployment compensation account issue.”

According to L&I Secretary Jerry Oleksiak, “The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will never contact you and ask for your personal, private information.” Secretary Oleksiak urges residents to never provide these fraudsters with usernames, passwords or full Social Security numbers, regardless of if it is through email, call, text, or social media message.

Pennsylvania joins multiple states that have been inundated with fraudulent unemployment claims, primarily through the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program (PUA).

For more information about identity fraud, or what to do if residents believe they are a victim of fraud, visit L&I’s website.

