DePasquale releases audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in 9 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)  – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced the release of audit reports for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in Armstrong, Berks, Crawford, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lackawanna, McKean, Mercer and Westmoreland counties.

“Volunteer firefighters’ relief associations help to provide essential life-saving equipment, critical training and insurance for thousands of volunteer firefighters and emergency service providers,” DePasquale said.

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2% tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies.

DePasquale states in 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment, and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. 

The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided online at PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

