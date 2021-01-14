DePasquale releases final audit for Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale released his final audit of the Harrisburg School District where he praised the district for continuing to strengthen its fiscal oversight and urged district officials to keep improving payroll operations.

The state took over receivership of the Harrisburg School District in the summer of 2019 and DePasquale has done several audits since.

In his final audit, DePasquale said there was no accountability from management when it came to the district’s payroll operations, including tracking employee vacation or sick leave. DePasquale says this is a cost to the taxpayers.

“My team’s review found that the district did take important steps to address the PDE audit findings and recommendations to improve its payroll operations and functions, but I’m recommending additional actions that will build on those steps,” DePasquale said.

The audit report includes 10 recommendations to help the district resolve the remaining payroll issues.

DePasqual believes the combine total of all his recommendations saved the district between $2 and 5 million.

“The district’s new leadership has diligently worked to clean up so many aspects of the district’s finances and operations,” DePasquale said. “While there is work remaining to be done, I am confident that Harrisburg’s students and taxpayers are benefiting from these important changes.”

Auditor General Elect Tim Defoor will take office next week.