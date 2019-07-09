Police: No attempted abduction at Hersheypark

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – An attempted child abduction reported at Hersheypark is “more likely a case of confusion,” police said Tuesday.

Derry Township police said they have video of the July 3 encounter between a group of children and the person in question, who was described as a young woman in her late teens.

“The female who was interacting with the juveniles was doing so in what would appear to be an innocent manner,” police said in a news release. “The encounter was something that caught the juveniles by surprise and, as such, they should be commended for the outstanding commitment they demonstrated to watch out for each other and immediately report their concerns to their chaperone.”

Police have not identified the young woman involved in the encounter in The Boardwalk area of the amusement park. Witnesses reported that she tried to separate a boy from his group and at one point grabbed the child and tried to walk away.

“Additional video footage that we reviewed after the alleged incident shows the young woman in question, along with another female individual who appears to be her adult chaperone, guardian or caregiver, enjoying a normal day in the water park without incident or any behavior deemed inappropriate or unusual,” police wrote.

“The investigation has resulted in the determination that an abduction attempt did not take place.”