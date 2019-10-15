Derry Township road work to begin Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT announced a section of roads will be closed in Derry Township next week to replace drainage cross pipes.

PennDOT says beginning Monday, October 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. a section of Wood Road between Middletown Road and Waltonville Road will be closed.

A detour that uses Middletown Road, Service Road, and Waltonville Road will be available for motorists, PennDOT says.

A Dauphin County maintenance crew will remove four corroded 18-inch corrugated metal pipes and replace them with plastic drainage cross pipes below the roadway surface.

Weather permitting the roadwork will be completed October 30.

