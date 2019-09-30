Derry Township School District plans to change school start time

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Getting to stay in bed just a little longer is a wish that will become a reality for students in one Dauphin County community.

Derry Township School officials say based on research about the importance of sleep for adolescents, they’ll be changing the start time to their day.

While it’s unclear exactly how much longer Derry Township students will get to sleep in, we do know they won’t have to be at school quite as early as they do now.

Earlier this month, district superintendent Joe McFarland made a presentation to the board of school directors, advocating for the later start time.

McFarland pointed to increased scientific research related to adolescent sleep. That research shows that adolescents tend to perform better when their academic day starts later.

Other Pennsylvania school districts that have implemented a later start time such as State College, Radnor, and Phoenixville will be looked at as the details are worked out for the plan at Derry Township.

Among the details that will need to be considered are matters such as transportation, athletics, extracurriculars, and food-service.

To navigate the plans for change, a steering committee will be formed and will include administrators, board members, teachers, and community members.

As for when students at Derry Township can expect to start getting those extra hours of sleep, the district says they are planning to put the new start time into place for the 2021-2022 school year.