Derry Township schools look to change start times

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Students within the Derry Township School District may need to start adjusting their alarms thanks to the district’s decision to change start times based on research.

“When we look at our evidence and our data, our kids are tired when they come in,” said Joe McFarland, District Superintendent.

McFarland is focused on research related to adolescent sleep that discovered students are more alert around noon.

“There’s also growing evidence to show the benefits academically as well as socially and emotionally for students, so we just felt the time is right, that we have to take a look at it and we have to make that switch,” said McFarland.

The district initially thought about the idea in 2010 but didn’t have enough data to show the positive effects of making the change.

Derry Township officials will be meeting with Radnor Township School District, just outside of Philadelphia, a demographically similar district that also operates their own transportation.

“What the research does show is that at 8:30 secondary start time is sort of the sweet spot, so our goal is to get as close to that as possible,” said McFarland.

Currently, the high school starts at 7:37 a.m. The district is taking into account the difference in age groups, childcare, transportation, and extra-curricular activities.

“That’s all details that have to be worked out throughout this year,” said McFarland.

The district has put together a committee of two parent representatives from each level and after school and transportation representatives and at the end of the year, make a recommendation for the start and end times, which will be presented to the school board for a final vote.

Derry Township School District is hoping to make this change for the 2021-2022 school year.