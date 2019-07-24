Derry Township selects design for multi-million dollar rec center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday was a long night in Derry Township.

After three and a half hours in session, the board of supervisors finally selected a design plan for a multi-million dollar community pool.

The plan they chose was the second most expensive of the five presented, costing a little more than $33.5 million for the project, in total.

The design is single-story and features a gym, a 13,000 square foot fitness center, and several other exercise rooms, but the real talker is the 35-meter pool.

Several project engineers and consultants said the project, in addition to taxes already raised this year for other capital projects, will cost a homeowner another $165 a year for a home valued at $300,000.

On that same scale, a home valued at $150,000 is estimated to cost a taxpayer an additional $83.

Township supervisors said costs to taxpayers were their first priority in choosing a design.

“A community center is a very expensive proposition. Any community looking to build one is looking at debt over years, so this is something our board takes very seriously, and we’re making decisions based on financial analysis from our consultants,” said Susan Cort, chairwoman of the township board of supervisors.

The project engineer believes the selected plan will take around 21 months to build.