Derry Township teen publishes book

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Derry Township teenager is getting a book published.

Priyanka Nambiar is the runner up for the Nancy Gee, Mackenzie Press, Secret Kids International Writing Contest.

Nambiar’s book is called “Escape War” and it’s about an eighth-grader that gets pulled into a new video game.

Nambiar is heading to Germany Tuesday to hold an actual copy of her creation during the Frankfurt International Book Fair.

She hopes to inspire other young writers.

“If you want to do something you can just go for it because what’s the worst that can happen. I really did not think I would place in second and I did and it’s like a whole dream come true,” Nambiar said.

“Escape War” is expected to go on sale next year, and we’ll update you on where you can buy a copy.