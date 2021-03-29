Despite decline in Harrisburg gas prices, Midstate remains higher than national average

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, GasBuddy revealed in a price report that Harrisburg, Pa. gas prices have fallen 3.1 cents in the past week, but remained higher than the national average.

Specifically, Harrisburg’s new average is $2.91/gallon, in comparison to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 241 gas stations in the Pennsylvania capital.

“Gas prices in Harrisburg are 1.8-cents-per-gallon lower than a month ago,” GasBuddy reported.

Still, Harrisburg’s current gas price average proved to be 79.9 cents-per-gallon higher than gas prices in March 2020.

Fortunately, according to GasBuddy, increases in gas prices have slowly started to diminish despite pandemic highs only one week prior.

“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

In addition, even though Harrisburg’s average price may have fallen more than the national average — the U.S. average price fell 2.7-cents-per-gallon in the past seven days — the state capital’s price is higher than the average price of gasoline nationwide.

According to GasBuddy’s daily report, the national average for gas on Monday, March 29, was $2.84/gallon.

De Haan also spoke to the current situation at the Suez Canal, which has resulted in pressures on global trading — less than one year after supply chains were disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo,” De Haan said. “Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong.”

In terms of averages within the commonwealth, Harrisburg’s cheapest gas station offers the same price as Pennsylvania’s lowest price at $2.69/gallon. But, the capital’s most expensive rate does remain lower than the state’s highest gas price, which is currently being offered at $3.29/gallon.

In short, Harrisburg’s cheapest and most expensive prices show a difference of 40-cents-per-gallon, while the statewide difference is 60-cents-per-gallon, as stated by GasBuddy’s daily reports.

Also, in its daily report, GasBuddy highlights Harrisburg’s gasoline prices for March 29 — and the national average on the same date — going back 10 years.

Historically, Harrisburg saw the cheapest price for gas in 2016 and again in 2020, at $2.11/gallon. On the same date for both years, the national average was lower than the Pa. capital average. In 2016, the national average for gas was $2.04/gallon and in 2020, the U.S. averaged $1.97/gallon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price for gasoline was at its highest in Harrisburg on March 29, 2012, when it averaged $3.88/gallon — 4.0 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.92/gallon.

Furthermore, GasBuddy revealed the current gas prices in other Midstate areas, all of which remain higher than Harrisburg’s daily average on March 29, 2021.

As stated previously, Harrisburg’s average gas price is $2.91/gallon. GasBuddy reports that Lancaster averages $2.93/gallon, Reading averages $2.96/gallon and York averages the highest price for gasoline at $3.00/gallon.

Like Harrisburg, though, all three neighboring areas witnessed a decline in the price-per-gallon in the past seven days, ranging from 1.4 cents cheaper to almost 6.0 cents cheaper.

“As we approach warmer weather and motorists are increasingly getting outside, it could drive prices higher, so long as COVID-19 cases don’t jump along with it and lead to new travel restrictions,” De Haan said.

