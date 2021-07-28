Despite Delta variant Harrisburg International Airport seeing busiest days since pandemic began

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Are Midstaters thinking about the Delta variant when making travel plans? Not yet, at least, not to judge by what is happening at Harrisburg International Airpot.

In fact, this past Sunday, July 25, was the busiest day since the pandemic began.

Most of the travelers are taking summer vacations. The question posed now: when will business travel bounce back?

“Businesses are telling us they plan to be back on the road after labor day and many more in October. But we’ll see where that goes,” Scott Miller, Harrisburg International Airport spokesman, said. “It’s been a pretty good couple of months.”

Miller said the airport is monitoring indications that travel demand is softening a bit for future months, possibly because of the Delta variant.