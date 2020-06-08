Despite gun rights protest being cancelled, people still gathered at the Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite the gun rights protest being cancelled, people still gathered on the Capitol steps Monday morning.

Harrisburg Police Commissioner Carter said earlier this morning that he expects several protest groups to rally in Harrisburg today.

Over the past week, there have been several protests in response to George Floyd’s death. The Right to Bear Arms rally started at 10 this morning, a speaker at the rally says the intent was to keep the rally peaceful.

“We don’t want any trouble with anyone we just want to have our say and these people have come from far and wide to exercise their right and we’re going to make sure they have a chance to do that,” said Rick Saccone.

The Mayor of Harrisburg, Eric Papenfuse, is encouraging people to avoid the downtown area of the city. Barricades were distributed at various points along Forster, Second, and Third Streets as a precaution.

A protest for equality and justice was held throughout Harrisburg Sunday and remained peaceful.