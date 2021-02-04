Developers introduce plans to build apartments, community center in Midtown Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New buildings could be coming to Midtown Harrisburg. On Thursday night developers held a town hall to give the community a look at their plans.

At the town hall, two different projects were discussed including plans for apartments, retail space and a community center.

For all the developers the goal is the same, to improve Midtown Harrisburg.

Nathanial Foote is being plans to redevelop the Carpet & Drapes building on Third Street.

“I’m tired of walking by it and seeing the graffiti and thinking to myself ‘well geez that looks like it used to be something pretty cool,'” Foote said.

He plans to put in 5 two-bedroom apartments and a retail space in the building.

“The primary benefit to the community is just to restore a blighted structure that is likely to have to be torn down in like two or three years if somebody doesn’t do something with it,” Foote said.

The other project discussed in the town hall is a larger one introduced by Erica and Chris Bryce.

“We’re not developers per say, we’re just people who live in the city and love it and want to help improve it,” Erica Bryce said. “We care about the city and all that makes it a beautifully special place to live.”

They hope to put in a multiple buildings along Third and Logan Streets.

One will be a building with a community center and 12 apartments, including some priced for low income. They also want to build eight townhomes.

Both Foote and the Bryces said they’ll be working with Harrisburg developer Matthew Long. The goal for all the projects is to start construction this year and build quickly.

As they’re planning they say they want the community’s input and support.

“Integrate this new development into the existing beauty of Midtown while meeting the needs of current and future residents,” Bryce said.

There’s another townhall happening on Monday at 6 p.m. to talk about other development plans in the area.