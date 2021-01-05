DIGITAL ORIGINAL: ‘Hear Us Roar’ Rally and Trump flag burning at the Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fair amount of political activity occurred outside of the State Capitol on Tuesday. A President Trump flag burning on 4th street, and a ‘Hear Us Roar’ rally facing 3rd street.

Anti-Trump Activist Gene Stilp burned the first ‘Trump 2024’ flag in a metal trash can as the Pennsylvania Legislature was sworn in.

Gene has conducted this same demonstration in 24 different counties in Pa. during the 2020 election cycle. As he burned the flag today, spectators both shouted in support and against his actions. The demonstration ended peacefully and no violence occurred.

On the other side of the Capitol, the ‘Hear Us Roar’ rally took place.

A few hundred supporters of President Trump gathered to express their anger over the 2020 election results.

The rally is intended to encourage state lawmakers to decertify Pennsylvania’s vote in the November Election, lasting a little over two hours.