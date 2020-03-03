Dillsburg couple released from quarantine, returning to Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dillsburg couple that was aboard the Diamond Princess ship is finally making their way home back to the Midstate after being delayed in quarantine.

William and Colette Smedley spent 10 days in quarantine on the Diamond Princess and spent additional time in quarantine in Texas.

They were among the Americans flown from the ship to the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 17, where they had been quarantined for another two weeks and tested negative for COVID-19 twice.

Though the two have seen unexpected setbacks and delays, they are now flying back home.