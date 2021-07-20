Dinosaur drive-thru opening Friday at the Farm Show Complex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You might see dinosaurs if you drive around Harrisburg later this week.

They’ll be part of the Jurassic Encounters life-sized dinosaur drive-thru exhibit. It opens Friday at the Farm Show Complex and runs through August 13. The exhibit will be open Wednesdays through Sundays. Organizers are setting it up now.

“On Sundays, we’re going to have ‘Walk With the Dinosaurs so you get to actually get close and personal and take photos with the dinosaurs and we have a mobile app that you can download and do a scavenger hunt, and we’ll have the paleontological camp open so it’s just fun for the whole family,” a Jurassic Encounter Organizer said.

Tickets cost $45 for each vehicle.