Diocese of Harrisburg bringing back mask guidelines due to rising COVID cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Diocese of Harrisburg announced Thursday that effective immediately, all masking guidelines will be restored for clergy and lay members for distribution of Holy Communion for all parishes.

Guidelines they’ll now be utilizing include:

All priests, deacons and ministers of Communion will be required to wear masks both during Mass and during any visits to sick and homebound. This applies regardless of vaccination status.

Ushers and greeters are required to wear masks while they’re on their duty. They can take it off at their pews.

While visitors are not required to wear a mask, the Diocese asks they be responsible about masks and getting vaccinated.

Sanitizing stations and procedures continue to be in place.

The Diocese asks that all guidelines be followed and that anyone who thinks they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed to stay home. They are restoring rules on attending mass but will make exceptions to those who have the inability to do so.