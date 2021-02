HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A disabled vehicle on I-81 northbound is causing a slow down at Mile Post 39.0. A lane restriction is in place.

Disabled vehicle on I-81 northbound at Mile Post: 39.0. There is a lane restriction. — 511PA Harrisburg (@511PAHarrisburg) February 11, 2021

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions by clicking here and can also find the most accurate local forecast by clicking here.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News.