District Attorney and Harrisburg police encouraging people to come forward to help solve violent crime

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg police continue to investigate two recent shootings in the city.

On Friday, two men were shot near 22nd and Berryhill Streets. Both were rushed to a hospital and are expected to recover.

On Saturday evening, another man was wounded after a shooting along the 2000 block of Kensington Street. He is also expected to recover.

So far no arrests and police have very little to information work with. Sergeant Kyle Gautsch says it is very important to find those responsible for nonfatal shootings.

“If they had the courage to shoot someone,” said Gautsch. “There is a chance they would do it again, so we need to find them so they won’t harm others.”

Gautsch says some people are reluctant to come forward, but overall more people have been providing leads to police that have helped investigations move forward.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo encourages people to submit a tip through Crime Stoppers. He says they are protected by a law that was passed in 2000.

“If the tip is given through Crime Stoppers, it is protected through that statute,” said Chardo. “Whether or not there is a payout, is a separate question altogether, but it is absolutely protected and is a privileged communication.”