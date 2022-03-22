HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — Dauphin Country District Attorney, Fran Chardo is well aware of the recent violence in Harrisburg. He knows the police are doing their best to find those responsible for several shootings and he is willing to offer help if needed.

“Over the years, we have had a good working relationship with law enforcement agencies,” Chardo said. “And there is a long history of them working together,” Chardo says county detectives are also available to help city police.

Lamont Jones has been helping young people stay away from getting involved in crime. He says there are a lot of layers that contribute to teenagers and young adults getting lured into drug activity and gang affiliations.

“A lot of these young people don’t want to be in this lifestyle,” Jones said. “They are looking for a sense of belonging and acceptance.” Jones made mistakes when he was younger, and he says it’s never too late for someone to turn their life around.