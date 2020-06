HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Covid-19 cases rise across the country, doctors at UPMC say fewer patients are being admitted and if they are, seem to be less sick.

The health system is preparing for the fall, where cases of cold and flu might also pop up. UPMC continues to grow its three month supply of personal protective equipment, and monitor severe of cases.

Doctors stress the importance of continuing to wear face masks, washing your hands, and keeping your distance from others.