Doctors warn new mothers of “Fourth Trimester”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The assumption is that the birthing process reaches its finality after the baby is born. Doctors say, however, a “Fourth Trimester” can carry over medical issues to new mothers for an additional three months.

After the birth of her daughter, Katie Walters was facing postpartum anxiety.

“The logistics of having a newborn, I felt like I understood but I just couldn’t with the emotions and the exhaustion and just the pressure that was felt to just feel that connection to her,” Walters said.

Katie turned to the “New Moms Support Group” at UPMC Pinnacle to help guide her through her new adjustment.

“Once a patient delivers, it doesn’t mean that her care is done,” said Dr. Kenneth Oken, Chair of the OBGYN Department at UPMC Pinnacle. “A lot of what happens and the changes that occur with a woman’s body after they have a baby can lead to complications if you’re not looking for things.”

According to the CDC, Pennsylvania ranked 21 in the nation in maternal death rates. Oken says during the “Fourth Trimester,” women are at a higher risk for developing diabetes and having complications from high blood pressure.

He says it’s important to make health care providers aware of a recent birth.

“Sometimes other health care providers don’t know some of these conditions. So if you would show up at an Urgent Care or the emergency room with a pain in your calf or short of breath, you’re at a much higher risk for a blood clot or cardiac condition because you just had a baby,” Oken said.

New mothers typically see their OBGYN six to eight weeks after delivery but Oken encourages patients to schedule a follow-up visit a week or two after a birth to monitor how things are going.