Documents containing personal information found near Front Street in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman who chose not to be identified tells abc27 she found applications from Miller Brother Staffing on the ground while she was walking along Front Street.

She was able to pick up two applications that had personal information including date of birth, home address, and social security numbers on them — before the wind blew the rest of the papers away.

Miller Brother Staffing COO Nick Porfilio says the papers were being loaded into a vehicle and were going to be taken to a location for shredding. He says most of the documents were retrieved, but some were blown away by the wind.

Porfilio said this was an accident because they require all boxes to be sealed when they are transported to the shredding location.

Security expert John Sancenito says companies are responsible for the handling of personal information, although he noted that the risk of identity theft in this particular case seems low.

“If someone hacks into a system, they are looking to commit identity theft,” Sancenito said. “Documents floating down the river or down the street, most likely, those who pick it up, are not going to use it for identity theft. They are likely going to throw it away, but there is still a risk.”

He recommends people check their credit report to make sure they are not a victim.

