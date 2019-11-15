Dog recovering from bear attack in Lower Paxton Township

Warning! Some images are graphic and may disturb some readers.

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A dog in Dauphin County is recovering after a black bear grabbed its throat Wednesday night at a residence backyard.

Early Tuesday morning, a family at the corner of Blue Ridge Avenue and Wenrich Street saw a pack of four bears eating from a storage container with bird feed.

“Bears sometimes do hang out in neighborhoods, are frequent visitors to neighborhoods, and it’s almost always because there’s food available in that neighborhood,” said Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Food can mean anything from trash on the curb, gas grills or bird feeders in the backyard.

After the family let their five-year-old dog outside, he came back with a gash around his throat and bite marks all over.

“One of the very few aggravates when it comes to bear attacks, even on people, [is] the presence of a dog,” Lau said.

After three and a half hours of surgery, the dog is now home resting.

Lau believes it’s the same family of bears that were spotted just over a mile away two weeks ago. In that instance, the bears went into trees while the game commission monitored the situation until they returned into the woods.

Because of this recent dog attack, the game commission is taking action with traps.

“It’s not unusual to have multiple bears go into the trap after the bait, which is ordinarily doughnuts and when the bait is taken off the pan, the door will close,” Lau said. He says if you’re living in bear country, keep an eye on your dogs, especially at night and don’t leave any food outside.

Traps will be set for the bears within the next 48 hours, at which point they’ll be transported to remote state game lands.