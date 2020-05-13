Domino’s stores across the Midstate looking to hire 500 employees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Domino’s locations are looking to hire about 500 new team members across 41 stores throughout the Greater Harrisburg, Lancaster, and York areas.

The positions available include delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers, and managers.

“Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and this area is no different,” said Ed Treacy, a local Domino’s franchise owner. “Stores across Harrisburg, Lancaster and York are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world based on retail sales, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout pizza. Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it.

To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

“While many local, state, and federal rules have closed dine-in restaurants, the opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues,” said Treacy. “We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. We recognize that many people are in need of employment during this difficult time, and we hope they join our team and help make a difference in the community.”

Those who are interested in applying for a position should visit jobs.dominos.com.

