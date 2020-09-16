Donald Trump Jr. to visit Harrisburg Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Donald Trump Jr. will be visiting the Midstate Wednesday to host a campaign event for his father.

He will be holding a “Make America Great Again” event at the Blue Ridge Sportsmans Club in Harrisburg.

Doors open at 1 P.M., the event begins at 2.

