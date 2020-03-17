Donations needed at salvation army

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region is getting a number of inquiries regarding food donations for emergency needs.

There are several items they need, but do not want to increase traffic in and out of the building so clients are asked to go through the drive-through. However, there is limited staff for taking deliveries, sorting and staging items while also assisting clients.

Anyone who wants to help, click on the donation link below and make a financial contribution. They say to note “COVID19” or something similar in the memo. 100% of the funds will be used for the bulk purchase of items needed like diapers, baby formula, hygiene items, and paper goods.

The salvation army is working with the Central PA Food Bank for basic food items, which continue to be a steady supply source.

Online Donation Link: secure.etransfer.com.