“Don’t Punish Pain” rally being held across the nation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The “Don’t Punish Pain Nationwide Rally” will be held at the State Capitol Wednesday, and all across the nation.

This rally sparks talk about the opioid crisis but from a perspective, we don’t hear too often.

People who support the responsible use of opioids will rally against a policy they say has hurt their chances of getting pain medication they need.

The protestors blame CDC guidelines for their trouble. They say guidelines for prescribing opioids for chronic pain were released in 2016 and were intended only to provide recommendations for primary care clinicians who prescribe opioids for chronic pain outside of active cancer treatment, palliative care, and end-of-life care.

Last year the CDC said that many doctors were misapplying the guideline by setting hard limits and cutting off opioids altogether.

Protestors say, patients who have been treated appropriately and professionally by the same health care provider for years, are now finding it difficult to obtain the pain relief they need and, and millions of chronic illness patients found that they were abruptly dropped from their medications; without a safe and controlled weaning.

The reason behind the rally is to encourage decision-makers from hurting them by restricting responsible opioid users from the medication they say helps ease their pain.

The “Don’t Punish Pain Rally” is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the State Capitol.