Downey Elem. school put on temp. lockdown for shots fired
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Downey Elementary School was put on code green lockdown Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in a next door neighborhood.
School officials say the lockdown went into effect around 12:07 p.m., and all students were safely secured by teachers and administration officials.
Harrisburg Police were immediately called to the scene and further secured the area.
The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m, at which time all students and staff were able to resume their regular activities.