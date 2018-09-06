Harrisburg

Downey Elem. school put on temp. lockdown for shots fired

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:09 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 02:10 PM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Downey Elementary School was put on code green lockdown Thursday afternoon after shots were fired in a next door neighborhood. 

School officials say the lockdown went into effect around 12:07 p.m., and all students were safely secured by teachers and administration officials. 

Harrisburg Police were immediately called to the scene and further secured the area.

The lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m, at which time all students and staff were able to resume their regular activities. 

 
 
 
 
