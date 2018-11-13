Downtown Steelton getting a facelift

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) - A major redevelopment project in the Borough of Steelton will be announced Tuesday with the unveiling of renderings.

So far, we know The Steel Works will be a six-acre, mixed-use development. It will feature more than 100 apartments, a grocery store, and brewpub Downtown Steelton.

The county is already invested. They used $230,000 of grant money to conduct Environmental Assessments on the site to clear it for construction.

The unveiling of the renderings is at 10 a.m. at Steelton Borough Hall, at 123 North Front Street.

Renderings of the plans are being unveiled by the Dauphin County Commissioners, Steelton Borough, and Integrated Development Partners.

If you can't make it the meeting, stay tuned to ABC27 News on air and online for what the new community will look like.