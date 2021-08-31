Dozens gather at State Capitol in Harrisburg to commemorate International Overdose Awareness Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There was an event at the State Capitol on Tuesday, commemorating International Overdose Awareness Day.

Dozens gathered to honor the lives of Pennsylvanians who dies from an overdose death. Parents, former addicts, state lawmakers, and those with the Pennsylvania Chapter of Team Sharing, a national non-profit of parents who have lost a child to substance use disorder, all spoke. They talked about their experiences, and ways to better prevent and treat overdoses.

“If it does become absolutely necessary to prescribe opiates, do not do so beyond the three-day maximum unless there are qualifying circumstances like terminal panful disease like bone cancer,” Pain Management Practice Dr. Harold Einsig said.

According to the Pa. Department of Health, there have been more than five thousand drug overdose deaths reported from 2020 through last month in the commonwealth. A substantial increase from previous years.