Dozens of people march in Harrisburg to honor life of slain teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people lined the street at 18th and Forrester Streets Saturday to march in honor of Kyan King, who was killed last Saturday.

Organizers of the march say the event was held today first and foremost to honor King, but to also get more people involved in protecting every child in the city.

The march started where King was killed. Friends, family, and even Police Commissioner Thomas Carter made their way to the Capitol steps. King’s family wore orange, and his sister briefly spoke to express their gratitude for all the support.

Several leaders of local non-profits spoke about the resources available and the importance of watching out for each other. Some are calling for stricter laws for registered sex offenders, and more awareness of where they live.

Leah Jennings, one of the organizers of the march, is on a mission to make sure every child in the city has a safe place to go and someone to talk to. “There will be a safe house on every block. If not, I will make it happen if it’s the last thing I do,” said Jennings.

Orlando Duarte, the man charged with King’s death, remains in the Dauphin County Prison without bail, awaiting a preliminary hearing.