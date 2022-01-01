Dozens participate in 25th annual Penguin Plunge benefiting Humane Society of Harrisburg Area

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people took a plunge into the Susquehanna River on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area held its 25th annual Penguin Plunge on City Island.

It’s a big fundraiser for the nonprofit, all to benefit homeless pets in the area.

2022 is off to a wet start. As the rain came down, some people went headfirst into the river for a good cause.

Even a group of men in suits took the plunge. They may not have gotten the right memo.

“Amy told me to come down, that we had to wade through it. I thought she meant paperwork. I thought it was a meeting,” joked Zachary Khuri, board member of the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

It was a meeting, yes, just of people in wacky outfits raising money to help animals at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area.

“Several of us have adopted from the Humane Society and they’ve become part of the family. But there’s many more there that need forever homes,” Khuri said. “This raises a lot of money. It helps us take care of them. It helps place them.”

Khuri has been taking the plunge for 10 years.

“First time in a suit. We’ve done it many years in swim trunks but like I said, we’re all business this year,” Khuri said.

“This is my 12th year doing this. My husband and I have rescue dogs and we’re really big proponents of just the rescue system,” said Mary Ann Furedi, dressed in a banana outfit with her sister.

Bananas and businessmen aside, the real stars are of course the dogs, namely an American Bully named Hippo, who was adopted from the Humane Society in February of 2020.

“He is this year’s plunge dog, so he, along with Steph Brooks of Red 102.3 competed to raise money for the Harrisburg Humane Society this year and he raised about $1,575 so far as of this morning,” said his owner, Kelly Martin.

As of Saturday night, nearly $18,000 dollars has been raised out of the goal of $25,000.

“The Humane Society just does great work. They find great homes for great animals and so it’s always just great to support them and this is just a fun way to do it,” Martin said.