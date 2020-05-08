Drive-by parade to celebrate 7-year-old’s birthday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A little boy in Harrisburg couldn’t have a birthday party so the community threw him a parade instead.

First responders, family, and friends all drove by Jyhire’s house in Harrisburg Thursday afternoon to wish him a happy seventh birthday!

“It was amazing, I wasn’t expecting the turnout from the fire department and police department and everything we still have people coming around right now, the neighbors came out and participated, it was amazing, really amazing,” Gerald Cameron, Jyhire’s father said.

The parade was set up by Jyhire’s grandmother.

