Drive-thru style pick up for cap and gowns at Dauphin County Technical School

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nearly every aspect of life has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and that includes senior year for millions of students.

At Dauphin County Technical School in Lower Paxton Township Thursday, much like restaurants right now, cap and gown pickup was drive-thru only.

For two hours, hundreds of seniors picked up their cap and gowns after queueing up in a twisted line of cars, some decked out with paint, balloons and pictures of seniors.

Despite a rough last few months, there was nothing but positivity oozing from every window.

“It’s not what I expected to be doing at this time of year but it’s better than nothing,” said culinary arts student, Zanae Stewart, standing up out of her car’s sunroof.

Two hundred and forty six seniors will graduate from DC Tech this year. At the beginning of the crisis, none of them expected they’d be forced to a drive-thru pick up for cap and gown.

“I had like several mental breakdowns, I mean it’s your senior year and you don’t get to do most of the stuff so it’s kinda heartbreaking but everyone here is really awesome,” said vet assistance senior, Taylor Snyder.

“I feel happy I feel like, I did it. I did it!!” said masonry student Joel Correa.

Parents called it bittersweet, and not the way they thought they’d see their student cap off senior year.

“My last is graduating from the veterinarian program at DC Tech, this wonderful school!” said Valerie Jackson. “They’re 9/11 babies and now they’re pandemic babies.”

Teachers and staff were just as proud, lining the route of cars, clapping and cheering as familiar faces creeped by.

These seniors say they’re ready for whatever curve ball life throws at them next.

“Things are always gonna go up, we’re gonna make it and it’s gonna get better” said Aidan Grumbling, a precision metals senior.

These students will return next week to graduate by program, on a stage right in front of the school.