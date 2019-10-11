Driver charged with homicide after fatal pedestrian crash

Harrisburg

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman is facing homicide charges after a fatal pedestrian crash Thursday evening.

Dolly S. Hendrickes, 38, intentionally struck a man with her vehicle and then fled the scene, police said. The crash occurred at North Cameron Street and Arsenal Boulevard, near the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, around 5:15 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Andres Claudio. He died at a hospital.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo said Hendrickes and Claudio were in a relationship. He said Claudio got out of a car during an argument and Hendrickes struck him.

Hendrickes is in Dauphin County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 28.

