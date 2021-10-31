Driver dies after crash into 2 buildings in Dauphin County, police investigate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township Police Department continues to investigate a reported vehicle crash in the area of Linglestown Road and North 6th Street.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, Oc. 31, officers were dispatched and, upon arrival, discovered one vehicle that left the road and struck two buildings. According to the police report, the driver was alone in the vehicle and died as a result of the crash.

The driver was identified as Amy Krick, 47, of Lebanon.

Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team continues to investigate at the scene with Rescue Fire Company 37. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as more details are revealed in the investigation.