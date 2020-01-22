Drug detective accused of trading official actions for sex

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal authorities are accusing a former central Pennsylvania drug detective of trading official actions for sexual favors.

Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday the indictment of 52-year-old former Carlisle Borough police officer Christopher Collare on bribery, fraud, and heroin distribution charges.

Collare now lives in South Carolina. Court records don’t list a defense attorney and a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.

