DUI driver had baby in car, police say

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A York County woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated with an infant in her vehicle.

Katherine C. Miller, 33, of Delta, is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, and two summary traffic violations. She is in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 bail.

Hummelstown police said they stopped Miller on Monday afternoon after a witness reported a woman was speeding on Kokomo Avenue while drinking an alcoholic beverage.

Miller, who is on probation in York County, was intoxicated and refused a blood test, police said.