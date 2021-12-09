DUI victim’s memorial garden in Harrisburg to honor those killed in 2020, 2021

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A remembrance ceremony honoring people killed in DUI crashes is an annual event in Harrisburg and this year’s event takes place Thursday night.

In 2020, there were 293 reported fatal crashes that were alcohol-related on Pennsylvania roadways, and Thursday night, some of the victims will be remembered.

Along Front Street in Harrisburg, there is a memorial garden with 2,300 bricks. Each brick is engraved with the names of people killed in DUI crashes.

On Thursday night at 5 p.m., 65 names will be read for the victims who died in 2020 and 2021.

The effort began in 2003, as the state’s first DUI victim’s memorial garden. Organizers say they want to take time on Thursday to also remind motorists to be safe this holiday season — drive sober, get rideshare, or designate a sober driver.

The Pennsylvania DUI Association has organized the event. It is held in December as part of National Impaired Driving Prevention Month.