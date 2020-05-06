Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak

Dunkin’ celebrates nurse appreciation week by offering free coffee Wednesday

Harrisburg
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s national nurses week and Dunkin’ is celebrating with some freebies for those on the front lines.

The restaurant chain will give any health care worker a free medium coffee and donut Wednesday, May 6. No purchase is necessary and that coffee can be hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.

Dunkin’ has also been bringing food trucks and deliveries to various hospitals and emergency sites around the country.

Top stories:

Cases down, deaths up in Pennsylvania’s battle with COVID-19
Chilly rain today, slight warm-up for Thursday
Pennsylvania tops 3,000 virus deaths as data is reconciled

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss