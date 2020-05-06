Dunkin’ celebrates nurse appreciation week by offering free coffee Wednesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s national nurses week and Dunkin’ is celebrating with some freebies for those on the front lines.

The restaurant chain will give any health care worker a free medium coffee and donut Wednesday, May 6. No purchase is necessary and that coffee can be hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ locations are open with limited carry-out and drive-thru ordering.

Dunkin’ has also been bringing food trucks and deliveries to various hospitals and emergency sites around the country.

